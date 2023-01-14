Martin Luther King Jr. 'Embrace' sculpture unveiling

BOSTON — Martin Luther King Jr. is being honored in Boston with the country's largest monument dedicated to racial equality.

A massive 20-foot tall by 40-foot wide bronze memorial statue called "The Embrace" was unveiled at Boston Common on Friday.

It symbolizes the hug King shared with his wife, Coretta, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

One of the couple's first dates in Boston was at the Common.

"The Embrace" is in the Common's 1965 Freedom Plaza, which also honors 69 other local civil rights heroes for their work during the Kings' time in Boston.

This unveiling comes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday.