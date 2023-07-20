Missing family cat found 170 miles from Colorado home

WELLINGTON, Co. (KCNC) — A cat's curiosity took it on a journey far from her Colorado home.

The cat, Nimsey, is a member of the Harris family, who resides in Wellington, Colorado. Nimsey went missing several weeks ago, much to the dismay of the family.

"She is just a really great companion," said Nimsey's owner Amber Harris.

For nearly a month, the Harris family thought she was gone forever after she accidentally slipped out of the front door of their house one night.

"I came home and my husband was in a panic. We canvased the neighborhood [and] blasted her all over social media," said Amber.

For weeks, there were no signs of her anywhere. The family had started to accept that Nimsey was likely gone, especially since they live in rural Colorado, until one day, Amber got a call.

"My coworkers said my face turned red, because I was like, 'What?'" said Amber.

On the phone, Amber learned that Nimsey had been found by a Humane Society, but not a nearby one. Somehow, Nimsey had traveled about 170 miles from north of Fort Collins all the way to south of Colorado Springs. The Humane Society in Colorado Springs is who broke the good news to Amber.

"We have no idea how she made it down there," Amber said.

Luckily for the Harris family, Nimsey was microchipped, making the reunion easy.

"This story is the perfect example of the importance of microchipping animals, why it is so important, and why it is the best solution for us to return your pet to you," said Humane Society spokesperson Cody Costra.

The family is thrilled to be reunited with their beloved cat.

"She was purring immediately when I picked her up," said Amber.

The family says they can tell Nimsey is as happy to be home.

"She's back to stealing mini muffins and killing spiders. It is definitely a lot more 'homey' with her back," said Amber.

The Humane Society wants to remind pet owners to keep their pet's chip information up to date.