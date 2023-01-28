Missouri family reunites with missing dog after 5 years

(KMBC) Raytown, MO -- A Missouri family has been reunited with its dog after he disappeared more than five years ago.

"Little Buddy, do you remember me?" asked Little Buddy's owner Brian.

It's tough to explain how this pup made it to Kansas City from its home more than four hours southwest.

"Oh my gosh, it's been so long, Buddy," said Brian.

Little Buddy disappeared from its home more than five and a half years ago.

"We must not have secured the doggy door good enough," said Brian.

His home is about 40 miles outside of Springfield.

Brian says Little Buddy was adopted from a rescue in 2017. They had him microchipped, but when he went missing, no one turned him in.

Raytown Animal Control found him wandering this week.

Midwest Animal Rescue says this story is a great reminder as to why everyone needs to get their little best friend microchipped. They say you never know when they might get lost and this is just proof that they can be found.

"How he got up this far is beyond us," said Brian. "Just never would have expected after this many years that that microchip would lead to Little Buddy coming home."

"It's so good to see you. You're so much older than when we had you."