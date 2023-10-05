Monkey captured after more than 12 hours on the run

INDIANAPOLIS — A monkey named Momo was captured after more than 12 hours on the run on the city's east side.

IMPD assisted animal control in the search and rescue for Momo.

The monkey was on the loose near 500 Ironridge Court, just south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD says there were reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but they cannot confirm it is from bites.

CAPTURED 🐒



Momo the monkey has been captured safely.



That was more than enough monkey business for us.



Thank you all for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/CqVHoLcRGJ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 5, 2023

The monkey is currently in IACS care until a home inspection is complete.

