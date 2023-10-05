Watch Now
Monkey captured after more than 12 hours on the run

The monkey was on the loose near 500 Ironridge Court, just south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 04, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A monkey named Momo was captured after more than 12 hours on the run on the city's east side.

IMPD assisted animal control in the search and rescue for Momo.

The monkey was on the loose near 500 Ironridge Court, just south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD says there were reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but they cannot confirm it is from bites.

The monkey is currently in IACS care until a home inspection is complete.

