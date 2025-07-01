More ads to play before movies at AMC Theaters: CNN

AMC Theaters will begin showing more ads before movies on Tuesday.

This is being done because of a deal between AMC Entertainment and National CineMedia. The preshow material, which includes trailers and other advertisements, can last between 25 to 30 minutes, according to AMC's website.

National CineMedia is an advertising company that works with movie theaters across the U.S. Their deal with AMC aims to bring more revenue to the national theater chain, as it recently reported its worst first-quarter earnings since 1996 (excluding the pandemic), according to CNN.

“While AMC was initially reluctant to bring this to our theaters, our competitors have fully participated for more than five years without any direct impact to their attendance,” AMC told Bloomberg last month.