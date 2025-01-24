National Zoo shares live cam featuring its new giant pandas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Are you dying to see the new giant pandas at the National Zoo but can't make it to D.C.? No worries, you can do so in the comfort of your own home!

A "Giant Panda Cam" is live for viewers to observe Bao Li and Qing Bao explore, whether they're inside or outside. Bao Li is a male who was born on Aug. 4, 2021, and Qing Bao is a female who was born on Sept. 12, 2021.

The bears made their highly-anticipated public debut Friday, over three months after arriving from China back in October.

The Giant Panda Cam is live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET daily. After 7 p.m., the cam feed will switch to a pre-recorded view of the last 12 hours.

To watch the cam, click here.