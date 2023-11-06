Navy sailor surprises younger sister during high school football game

BUFFALO, WV (WCHS) — Nicholas Hill, a sailor, surprised his sister Lilly during a high school football game in West Virginia.

"I thought it was just someone who happened to have the same name. I thought, "That's weird, but okay,'" said Lilly Lear.

Hill is a Petty Officer Second Class in the Navy and spent the last year and a half stationed on the USS Pioneer off of Japan.

His sister, Lilly Lear, is a color guard performer. Her parents were on the sidelines to watch the surprise, thanks to the help of the home team's principal.

"For us being rivals on the football field and this being a Buffalo hometown, for them to do this for us is just amazing," said Nick's mom Annie Lear.

The Lear family has a long list of those who have served. Lilly said her brother Nick is her hero.

"He has always been a stable part of my life and he has always been there for me no matter what. I feel like everyone should have some semblance of an older brother," said Lilly Lear.