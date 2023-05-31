Navy veteran turns 100

TULSA, Okla. — As we all remember the lives lost serving our country this Memorial Day, we want to send out a special celebration, as well.

Charles Allred, a Navy Veteran from Oklahoma, is turning 100 years old.

His birthday was Sunday, but he wanted to celebrate when his family and friends could be around.

On his secret to a long and happy life, Allred said his wife was a big part of it.

“Only thing I'm sure of is that if it wasn't for her and god, I wouldn't be here today. I've had some very close calls during my lifetime," Allred said. "If I had to do it over again, I'd do the same thing."

Allred and his wife have been married for 75 years.

After retirement, they toured around in an RV and said they have lived full lives.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --