Nearly 11-foot manatee rescued on Florida island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nearly 11-foot female manatee was stranded Tuesday, leading to a rescue by officials from three different agencies.

In a collaborative effort, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium were on the scene on Bird Island.

Officials ensured her well-being by keeping her coated with water and providing necessary care.

The manatee was moved back to her natural habitat in the Intracoastal Waterway, with the help of about a dozen people moving her on a fabric stretcher.