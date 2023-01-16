Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children

(WCVB) — Investigators have left the Walshe home in Cohasset.

It's been one week since a 5 Investigates photographer shot video of Brian Walshe. He was arrested by Cohasset police and was charged with misleading investigators. He remains held on bail.

In town, there are signs of support for Ana Walshe, who disappeared two weeks ago.

"My heart is broken," said Judy Doane.

Doane lived next door to Ana and Brian Walshe and their boys in 2018.

In fact, Judy sold the couple the house at 6 Edgewood Road in Marblehead two years before they moved to Cohasset.

Now, Judy says she has contacted DCF and even filled out an application to take the boys from DCF and care for them herself.

"I don't want them to be separated. I think the number one concern is finding Ana and finding out what happened, but those kids need each other," said Doane.

Judy says two other families with kids have also reached out to DCF. No word on what will happen to the boys, but Judy can't believe what has happened to this family since New Year's Day.

"I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile -- I never saw her upset. I never saw him upset. It was the strangest thing. To think this is happening is like that?" said Doane.