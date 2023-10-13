Neighbors in Iowa step up to help a widow harvest her corn crop

HARDIN COUNTY, Ia. (KCCI) — A community came together to help a widow in Iowa harvest her corn crop.

Barb Schwarck lost her husband of 42 years, Mark, in August.

Big-hearted neighbors stepped up with 13 combines, 20 trucks and 70 people to help the widow harvest. She says the show of support is humbling.

"It's overwhelming," said Schwarck.

There were volunteers as far as the eye could see. Some supervised, and a lot of work got done. Combines were turning the corn from the field and transferring the load to trucks. The effort was organized by Barb's nephew Jared Cook.

"We kind of put this together and there's been just an outpouring of people wanting to help," said Cook.

The show of support does not come as a surprise to Cook. He says in small-town Iowa, neighbors help neighbors who are in need.

"I think it just shows how willing they are to help and support um somebody that's in a bind or in a hard place," said Cook.

The harvest usually takes about two weeks, but it was all done in one day. The mission was accomplished by this large group of now extended family, clearing the cornfields and sitting down for a good meal. It's something Barb says her late husband Mark would have enjoyed.

"I know he's smiling down and watching today and he's feeling very humble himself," said Schwarck.

Barb says it means a lot that people showed up to help her family when they could have been helping their own - an effort she appreciates.