Netflix says it has more subscribers after password-sharing crackdown

Netflix surprised Wall Street Tuesday by announcing it added more than 13 million subscribers last quarter. That's more than 4 million over what analysts expected.

It brings the streaming giant's total subscriber base to more than 260 million. Only 1.2 million of the fourth quarter's new subscribers live in the U.S., though - the rest are mainly in Europe and Asia.

Scripps News Netflix to become exclusive home of WWE 'Raw' Scripps News Staff

Netflix also said it has seen success with its cheaper advertising-supported plans and its crackdown on password sharing.

Many people thought efforts to stop subscribers from sharing passwords would backfire and lead to people canceling their service.