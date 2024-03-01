New recalls every parent should be aware of: mouthwash, Minecraft pajamas

Right now, there are several new recalls to warn you about — from what your kids wear, how you get them places, and even their dental hygiene.

Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Over 100,000 bottles of Heritage Store hydrogen peroxide mouthwash don't have child-resistant packaging. That's required for products that contain a certain level of ethanol.

The recall includes the eucalyptus mint and wintermint flavors. You might have bought these at Whole Foods or on Amazon.

If you have these, you can get a refund or replacement.

For details on how to get a refund or a replacement, click here.

“Minecraft TNT” One-Piece Pajamas

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Before your kids' teeth are clean, they need jammies... but not these.

These Minecraft TNT one-piece pajamas are under recall because they don't meet federal flammability regulations.

These were also sold on Amazon from October of 2022 through this past January.

If you bought these pajamas, you can get a refund.

For refund information, click here.

Toyota Tacoma trucks

There are also issues with close to 400,000 Toyota Tacoma trucks.

The rear axle bolts can get loose and could potentially cause the axle to come off. This impacts 2022 and 2023 model years.

If that's you, Toyota says you can head to the nearest dealer for an inspection.

This comes on the heels of a separate Toyota issue where 50,000 older models were recalled because the airbags could explode.

For more information, click here.