News 3's Jessica Larche has emotional visit to Birmingham church where 4 Black girls were killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Sept. 15,1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.

News 3's Jessica Larche took several photos outside the church this summer, memorializing the moment the girls died inside the church walls.

Jessica Larche and her mother visiting the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in July 2023.

Larche and her mother visited the church while they were in town for the National Association of Black Journalists Convention. She said as a journalist, seeing this was an incredibly emotional experience. She explained her feelings in that moment in the video player below.