News 3's Jessica Larche has emotional visit to Birmingham church where 4 Black girls were killed

Jessica Larche and her mother visiting the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in July 2023.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 15:41:12-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Sept. 15,1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.

News 3's Jessica Larche took several photos outside the church this summer, memorializing the moment the girls died inside the church walls.

Larche and her mother visited the church while they were in town for the National Association of Black Journalists Convention. She said as a journalist, seeing this was an incredibly emotional experience. She explained her feelings in that moment in the video player below.

September 15, 4 Black girls killed in bombing of Birmingham church

