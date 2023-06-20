'No dogs were found alive:' 146 dogs found dead in Ohio home of animal rescue co-founder, group says

MANTUA, Ohio — The Portage County Animal Protective League in Ohio is investigating the deaths of dozens of dogs found at the home of the co-founder of an animal rescue group in Mantua, Ohio last week.

According to the APL, its Humane Investigation Department executed a search warrant on Friday at a home belonging to a founding operator of the nonprofit animal rescue Canine Lifeline, Inc.

The tip said the resident is facing animal cruelty charges out of another area.

When authorities searched the home, they found 146 dead dogs, with many in cages throughout the home, in "various states of decay."

"No dogs were found alive," the APL said.

The dogs' cause of death hasn't been determined, but autopsies have been scheduled to make a determination.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach out to Humane Agent Holly Ebner through email.

No further information has been released.

Mantua neighbors said they were shocked by the discovery.

“I feel like she was passionate about what she was doing, but she was way over her head and didn’t know what to do about it,” said neighbor MaryEllen, who asked News 5 not to use her last name. "When I got the news story today that it was 146, it was gut-wrenching.”

MaryEllen said she adopted her border collie from Canine Lifeline, Inc. in 2019 with help from her neighbor, but didn't go to the neighbor's property during the adoption process.

“When I was ready, I sent her a text message and said I would like the border collie after all. And she was like, ‘Ok come on out to Macedonia.’ And my friend said, ‘Why do we have to go to Macedonia? She’s just across the street,'" she said.

She noted the property had become increasingly rundown in recent years and she hadn't seen the neighbor since the fall of 2022. When deputies and the APL searched the property Friday, she helped clear out overgrowth so they could access the home and animals inside.

“The briars were this tall and the humane officers all had burrs on their shoulders," she said. "I did go back there and move some of the debris, overgrowth. That was my best way to assist in this horrific situation.”

Canine Lifeline, Inc.posted on Facebook that they were "horrified and confused to learn of the devastating revelations regarding its president and co-founder...and the dogs that suffered in her home. We share your grief and despair."

According to the post, the president and co-founder of Canine Lifeline, Inc. was hospitalized after having been found collapsed in her Parma home. After first responders reported to the house, an investigation uncovered evidence of fatal animal neglect at both her current Parma home and her former home in Mantua.

"There were cars all up in the driveway,” said Janice Robinson, who lives across from the Parma home.

She was home several weeks ago when an ambulance transported her neighbor and said a line of police and animal control vehicles spent more than six hours at the house.

"You see them bringing out all these cages with dogs in them… and then bringing out all the animals that didn’t make it. It was sad,” Robinson said.

Canine Lifeline stated in the post that none of the group's volunteers were aware of the woman's medical condition, the condition of her home, or the number of animals in her possession.

The organization's post states the president "was a very private person who appeared, to us, to be devoted to these rescue animals; it appeared to be her life's passion, and we are sickened and blind-sighted to learn this was a facade."

Canine Lifeline stated that the surviving animals were taken to Parma Animal Shelter, where they were given veterinary care and foster homes were coordinated for them. The group encouraged concerned members of the public to donate to the shelter here.

The nonprofit said it is cooperating with authorities on the investigation into what happened at the woman's home.

Some neighbors wonder why there wasn't more accountability.

“There should be some legislation in place that any kind of rescue has someone come in and do an inspection,” said MaryEllen.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.