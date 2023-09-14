Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Oliver Anthony cancels show over high ticket prices

oliver anthony instagram post
CNN Newsource; Instagram/Oliver_Anthony_Music
oliver anthony instagram post
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 12:08:33-04

Oliver Anthony is asking fans to hold off on buying tickets to see him perform in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer says they're too expensive. He's canceling the show at the performance venue "Cotton Eyed Joe," and says he'll refund tickets from his own budget if needed.

WATCH: 11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

Anthony says he just learned the tickets were $90 plus $200 for a meet and greet.

He cites a miscommunication with a friend helping him book performances.

Now, he's looking for a venue where he can charge $25 with a free meet and greet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV