Oliver Anthony cancels show over high ticket prices

Oliver Anthony is asking fans to hold off on buying tickets to see him perform in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer says they're too expensive. He's canceling the show at the performance venue "Cotton Eyed Joe," and says he'll refund tickets from his own budget if needed.

Anthony says he just learned the tickets were $90 plus $200 for a meet and greet.

He cites a miscommunication with a friend helping him book performances.

Now, he's looking for a venue where he can charge $25 with a free meet and greet.