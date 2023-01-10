Over $130k raised for 82-year-old Navy veteran who works at Walmart

A GoFundMe has raised over $135,000 for an 82-year-old Walmart employee.

Warren “Butch” Marion is a Navy veteran who works 8 to 9 hours at a time at Walmart, according to the GoFundMe description.

The fundraiser was organized by Rory McCarty, who says he noticed Butch, a “little older man,” working at the store one day. McCarty says he started the fundraiser to help him travel to Floria to see his kids.

A video of Butch, posted by McCarty, went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views and 300,000 likes on the app. The GoFundMe has since raised over $139,000 from over 5,000 donations.

Here is the full GoFundMe description: