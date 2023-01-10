Over $130k raised for 82-year-old Navy veteran who works at Walmart

A GoFundMe has raised over $135,000 for an 82-year-old Walmart employee.
Warren “Butch” Marion is a Navy veteran who works 8 to 9 hours at a time at Walmart, according to the GoFundMe description.
The fundraiser was organized by Rory McCarty, who says he noticed Butch, a “little older man,” working at the store one day. McCarty says he started the fundraiser to help him travel to Floria to see his kids.
A video of Butch, posted by McCarty, went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views and 300,000 likes on the app. The GoFundMe has since raised over $139,000 from over 5,000 donations.
Here is the full GoFundMe description:
"I was shopping at Walmart the other day, and was waited on by an 82yr old man named Butch. As a business owner and knowing how hard it's been to try to find good help for my business. I was astounded seeing this little older man still grinding. Working 8 to 9 hour shifts. Recently seeing a gofundme for a 82 yr old lady working at Walmart on Tik Tok, and seeing they raised money for her to retire for good. I wanted to help this Navy Veteran to live the remainder of his years traveling to see his kids in Florida. Get him off his feet for 8 hrs at a time. And do the things he would love to do that he may not be able to for financial reasons. Every penny will go to Butch. Janette, the daughter of Butch, has confirmed that I can withdraw the funds on behalf of her father and send them outside of GoFundMe. Once that happens, I will be hand delivering Warren Marion (Butch) a cashier check for the full amount given after the Gofundme fee is subtracted."