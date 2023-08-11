Over 2 million scented candles sold at Target recalled due to reports of glass jar shattering

Over 2 million scented candles sold at Target recalled after users say glass jar shatters

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning Target shoppers to immediately stop using Threshold scented candles sold at the store after some users reported that the glass jar shattered.

The recall, issued on Thursday, August 10, applies to over 2 million candles of various scents.

CPSC says Target became aware of the faulty jars after getting 19 reports of the jar either breaking or cracking, with one incident resulting in a minor injury.

If you have a Threshold candle that’s been recalled, you can get a full refund by returning the candle in-store or by mail.

For more information on the recall and the refund process, click here.