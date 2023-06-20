Over 42k lbs. of pork sausage links recalled after consumer finds plastic fibers in food

Johnsonville is recalling just over 42,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat "Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links after receiving a consumer complaint.

According to the USDA, the consumer voiced concerns after finding “very thin strands of black plastic fibers” in the sausage.

The recalled sausage has a best by date of July 11, 2023, and was sent to stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The USDA is advising consumers who have the product to throw it away or return it. So far, no adverse reactions from those who ate the product have been reported, the USDA says.

