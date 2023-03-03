Pa. woman missing more than 3 decades found alive

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPXI) — Patricia Kopta's disappearance has gone unsolved inside the Ross Township Police Department in Pennsylvania for over 30 years. Her husband, Bob Kopta, was left with unanswered questions.

"I come home one night, and she's just gone, and nobody knows where she's at," said Bob.

Bob struggles to talk about the journey to search for Patricia. He says she had some mental health issues and talked about wanting to go to Puerto Rico where it was warm.

"It's been going on almost 31 years, and it's been bad. It cost me a lot of money, I even put advertisements down in the paper in Puerto Rico looking for her," said Bob.

While none of his efforts to find her worked, she was right where he thought she might be.

Deputy Chief Brian Hohlhepp with the Ross Township Police Department said eventually, they received tips about Patricia's whereabouts.

"We were contacted by an agent from Interpol as well as a social worker from Puerto Rico who believed they had her in an adult care home in Puerto Rico," said Deputy Chief Hohlhepp. "They reported to us that she came into their care in 1999 where she was found in need in the streets of Puerto Rico, where she had been wandering around. While there, she refused to discuss her private life or where she came from."

Years later, with dementia, she started to divulge some details that connected the dots back to Ross Township, Pennsylvania. Through DNA samples, they confirmed that she was Patricia Kopta.

Patricia's sister, Gloria Smith, was shocked when she heard her missing sister was found.

"Shock. I didn't believe it. It was total shock," said Gloria.

Now, the case is closed, and the family is reconnected.

"We really thought she was dead all those years," said Gloria. "We didn't expect it and it was a very big shock to find out she was alive and we are so happy. And I hope I can get down to see her."