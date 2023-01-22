'Plain White T's' singer surprises Delilah

Delilah Loya, an 8-year-old cancer patient in California, got quite a surprise when Tom Higgenson, the singer of the band 'Plain White T's,' showed up to sing the hit "Hey There Delilah."

"I was just like, 'Oh my gosh,' and I just did this face," said Delilah.

Delilah was sitting in her bed after receiving cancer treatment and was shocked when this happened.

"I hear you're a big fan of our song, 'Hey There Delilah, so I figured that I would play for you right now. So here we go," said Higgenson in a video. "Actually, you know what, I got a better idea, hang on a second."

The video ended, and then Higgenson appeared in person, to Delilah's surprise.

The video has already been viewed over 15 million times.

Delilah's mom, Samantha, says Tiktoker Isaiah Garza reached out to her wanting to make one of Delilah's dreams come true.

"Finally messaged him back and I'm like, 'Okay, well how do you, I don't know how, how you want to help her, but sure let's throw some ideas out to me,'" said Samantha. "And he's like, 'Okay, well tell me what she loves...some of the things she likes.' And then when I told him that her favorite song was hey there Delilah, he was like, 'Oh I have [an] awesome idea.'"

This is Delilah's second wish granted. Back in December, she got to fulfill her dream of becoming a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader.

"Delilah is very spunky, she has a big personality, she is super neat, she loves to organize as you can see her room, she loves to be outdoors and she's a nature person," said Samantha.

Delilah and her family live in Bakersfield.

However, throughout the year they have to drive back and forth to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital for her treatments.

This month marks four years since Delilah began battling cancer.

"And then they finally told us, 'Yeah, she has stage four neuroblastoma cancer and it's 95% of the bone marrow.' And they told us specifically, like, she's going to have to fight for her life," said Samantha.

Since then, Delilah has had over 30 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

She uses art to keep her spirits up.

"I mostly like to do, like, food jobs like Spaghetti and garlic bread and grapes and strawberries and pineapple," said Delilah.