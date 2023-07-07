Portable chargers sold on Amazon recalled after 1 catches fire on commercial flight

A model of portable chargers, exclusively sold on Amazon, is being recalled after one caught fire on a commercial flight, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC says the recall applies to about 190,000 units of VRURC portable chargers. They were sold on Amazon from July 2021 through May 2023.

It is unclear where the incident occurred, but CPSC said four flight attendants on the plane were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the charger caught fire.

Those who purchased the charger are advised to stop using it and reach out to VRURC for a free replacement.

For more information and details on how to get a replacement, click here.