PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A vehicle hit a power pole on George Washington Hwy at Bainbridge, according to Portsmouth police.

There is a power outage in the area that is affecting nearly 4,500 people.

Estimated time of restoration between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Traffic lights on G.W. Hwy from Victory to Elm are out, police explained.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Dominion Energy says they are aware of the outage.