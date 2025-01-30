WATCH LIVE: President Trump said there are 'no survivors' from plane, helicopter crash at Reagan Airport

WASHINGTON — President Trump holds a press briefing just over 12 hours after an American Airlines passenger plane with 64 people on board crashed with an Army Black Hawk helicopter conducting a training exercise.

Trump has sent a message of condolence to those affected by the deadly collision at a D.C.-area airport.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls,” he said on Truth Social.

“Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”