Quaker recalls more cereal products, granola bars due to Salmonella concerns

The Quaker Oats Company is recalling more products that might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes varieties of the company's granola bars, cereal bars, cereals, oatmeal, Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix) and Gatorade protein bars.

The initial recall last month applied to some of Quaker's granola cereal and granola bars, including its "Big Chewy Bars."

The recalled products are sold in grocery stores in all 50 states.

Quaker says so far, there are no confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the recalled items.

It is unclear where the concerns about the products possibly being contaminated with Salmonella stem from.

The FDA is advising consumers to throw away the products if they have them.

For a full list of recalled Quaker products with product descriptions and their "best before" dates, click here.

Quaker says you can call 1-800-492-9322 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or click here to ask about product reimbursement.