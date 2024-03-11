Recall issued after people report finding rubber in Johnsonville kielbasa turkey sausage

A big recall has been issued after people found pieces of rubber in a sausage product sold in grocery stores nationwide.

The recall involves Johnsonville Polish kielbasa turkey sausage (pictured below).

U.S. Department of Agriculture

People reported they found pieces of rubber in the sausage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These were sold at grocery stores across the county, including right here in Virginia and North Carolina.

The recall only applies to turkey sausage with a best-by date of May 17 or May 18. If you do have them, you can toss them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.