Recall issued for Two Rivers Coffee due to undeclared peanut allergen

Two Rivers Coffee is issuing a voluntary recall of two flavors of its hot chocolate pods due to an undeclared peanut allergen, according to the FDA.

The pods were distributed from January 2021 to November 2022. The product is available at numerous retailers including Amazon and HSN.

The FDA says the undeclared peanut allergen comes from “an ingredient from Two Rivers Coffee’s raw material supplier that was not disclosed to Two Rivers Coffee or its licensors.”

No adverse reactions in relation to consuming the product have been reported.

The FDA is advising consumers to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund if they have a peanut allergy.

Click here for more information and to see if the product you purchased is impacted by the recall.