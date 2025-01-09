Resources for victims of Southern California wildfires

Fueled by a drought and powerful winds, wildfires in LA county have engulfed over 26,000 acres of land, killing at least five people, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

President Joe Biden authorized the use of disaster assistance for everyone impacted.

Other organizations are working to provide food, water, shelter and other supplies to people impacted by the fires.

News 3's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims of the wildfires in California.

Other resources available to aid the wildfire victims: