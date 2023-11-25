Restaurant grants Jelly Roll's last-minute Thanksgiving request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville-based musician Jelly Roll took to social media Wednesday to lock down his favorite Thanksgiving food.

"We need help," he said via TikTok.

"Please, if you have a contact at Barr's Music City Soul Food in Nashville, it's the best dressing ever. Tell that lady I will give her $1,000 for Barr's Music City Soul Food dressing on Thanksgiving!"

A restaurant owner in Nashville, Frederick Barr, said the generous payment was enough for them to put together two last-minute pans of his famous dressing. Watch us try it in the video above.

"Family secret!" Barr laughed.

"It was that or nothing," explained Boston, Jelly Roll's friend and coworker who came to pick up the delivery Wednesday. "That's what I know. It was Barr's or nothing for the dressing."

Jelly Roll wasn't the only last-minute shopper the day before Thanksgiving.

"I've been putting it off for as long as possible!" said Angie Shelton at Osborne's Bi-Rite grocery store — also located in Nashville. "I'm gonna get it done. I'm gonna get it done! It may take a couple of shots," she laughed, looking at her long list of items to find.

