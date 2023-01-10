Ring goes overboard in Titanic proposal

Scott Clyne lured his intended to the bow of a boat to recreate the famous Titanic embrace.

But in this case, what went flying was the engagement ring Clyne pulled out of his pocket in a box. The ring bounced off the deck.

Clyne lunged after it into Sarasota Bay on Florida's Gulf Coast.

He managed to fish the ring out of the water because the box was slow to sink.

He climbed back aboard the boat, got down on a bended knee, and finished what he'd started though soaking wet. She said yes. He then put a ring on it, and they kissed.

Fans clamored to see the ring.

The bride-to-be wrote, "I cannot wait to marry my best friend, aka the smoothest guy around."

He may not have felt so smooth in the immediate aftermath.

"How wrong could that have possibly gone?" said Clyne.

Oh, if it really went wrong, the ring would have ended up where the Titanic did!