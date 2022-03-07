'Much more desperation'; Locally based charity organizer describes scene at Ukrainian boarder

If you look at the images from Ukraine and wonder, “what can I possibly do to help?” One local charity has boots on the ground right now on the Romanian border with Ukraine.

They are feeding what seems like an endless need for food and supplies for refugees crossing the border.

In one week, Hampton Roads based Mercy Chefs and their international partners have set up an emergency warehouse for food and supply stations on the Romanian border- and two locations inside Ukraine.

The group told News 3 Anchor Barbara Ciara that volunteer truckers put their lives on the line to get these supplies inside Ukraine.

These are people that Mercy Chefs co-founder Gary Leblanc said are being savaged by daily bombings as they try to escape the ravages of war.

When describing his surroundings, Leblanc said “well there's much more desperation and their faces they are beginning to worry more and more about their family that's back in Ukraine. I think a lot of folks left thinking they'd be gone a few days the unbearable reality of that they may never return to their home.”

When asked how he keeps going, he told News 3, “well I think feeding off the determination of the Ukrainians to be a free country is a thing that shields me, and it does keep me going. Of course, I’m a man of great deep faith.”

Leblanc also has faith that the community here at home will continue to support their efforts, but money isn’t the only commodity that will help make a difference for these people.

You may have the skills needed to make you a volunteer candidate to help Mercy Chefs bring aid and comfort to the people of Ukraine.

The group has a great need for translators who speak Romanian and Ukrainian as they have a big need for translators.

"Folks with specialized skills that would be useful in a refugee camp should reach out to us as well and folks that want to know how they can help or participate can go to mercychefs.com," he said.