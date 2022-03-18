Volunteer with Virginia Beach based Christian Broadcast Network taken captive by Russian soldiers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A long time volunteer with a Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) organization has been taken captive in Ukraine, CBN said.

CBN News reported on Thursday that a volunteer with Orphan’s Promise, a humanitarian outreach of CBN was taken captive by Russian soldiers near Orlovskoe, near Mariupol in Ukraine.

The volunteer's name is Valentina. Witnesses reported that the kidnappers put a bag over her head and then abducted her.

CBN reported that Russian troops have taken over the area where Valentina lives and helps to distribute food to people who are hiding in bomb shelters.

"The team evacuates women, children, as well as sick and elderly from hot spots. Missionaries, while under fire, drive to bakeries (that also work under fire) and deliver bread to hungry people at the same time providing them with spiritual bread," Orphan's Promise reported.

Orphan's Promise helps orphaned and at-risk children in more than 60 countries and the organization is asking for prayers that Valentina will be safely returned.