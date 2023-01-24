Watch Now
Seal escapes to town 3 times during winter storm

Cape Elizabeth Police Department/CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 24, 2023
A wayward seal in Cape Elizabeth, Maine made several trips into town on Monday.

The first sighting of the seal was at 1:30 a.m.

Police captured the seal and released it back into the ocean. But just hours later, they say it came back.

The seal was once again captured and returned to the water.

But once again, it refused to be turned away.

One hour later, the seal returned for a third time to the Seaside Park near where it had been released into the ocean.

The third capture and release seemed to have worked.

The curious marine animal was not seen again.

