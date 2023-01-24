'Shelter Dog of the Year' inspiring the nation

A dog named Ethan Almighty is serving as an inspiration after fighting to survive after he was left for dead outside a Kentucky animal shelter last year.

In Jan. 2021, the dog, soon to be named "Ethan," was left for dead outside the Kentucky Humane Society. He was barely breathing and starving, but nobody gave up on him, including himself.

He ended up getting adopted by a man named Jeff Callaway.

"I think he came along at a time during COVID when there was such bad news going on. You [would] turn on the television and there was bad news or sad news, and I think people saw his story and thought here is another tragic case, and each day they checked in on him, he kept getting a little bit better, and a little bit better, and a little bit better and people connect with him," said Callaway.

Governor Beshear declared January "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month" as a way to honor his fight and highlight the importance of shelters all over the state.

"We need your help to bring attention to the millions of other shelter animals who are just as deserving of a second chance, like Ethan," said Alisa Gray, President of the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ethan has already won the "American Humane's Hero Dog Award" and "Shelter Dog of the Year."

While the accolades don't seem to affect him much, it's clear that Ethan has made a lasting impact.

"He inspires them and gives them hope and courage and gives them the will to keep fighting whatever battle they are fighting in their life," said Callaway.