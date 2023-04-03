Skier dies after fall at ski resort in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died after falling and colliding with a tree while she was skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday.

On April 2 around 9:45 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call from Eldora about a person who was not breathing after crashing into a tree.

The 58-year-old woman, who was visiting from Texas, had been on the Muleshoe ski run — a black diamond — when she crashed and was not conscious, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

She was skiing with friends and family when she fell on the run. She continued to slide downhill before she hit a tree, the sheriff's office said. Her friends and family immediately called 911 and began CPR.

Rescuers from the Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, MedEvac Air Ambulance and American Medical Response responded and attempted to revive the woman. She was pronounced deceased in the mountain's first aid room, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

No additional information was available.