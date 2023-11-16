Watch Now
Snoop Dogg appears to be quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg
Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Snoop Dogg performs on stage during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Snoop Dogg
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 13:58:16-05

It looks like Snoop Dogg will no longer “smoke weed every day” following his recent announcement.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to his Instagram to share that he’s “giving up smoke.”

The post reads, “after much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in his lyrics often. In the past, he’s posted videos on his Instagram of him smoking in public.

He has yet to provide a reason for his decision to quit smoking.

