Snoop Dogg appears to be quitting smoking

It looks like Snoop Dogg will no longer “smoke weed every day” following his recent announcement.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to his Instagram to share that he’s “giving up smoke.”

Top Stories: Thursday, Nov. 16

The post reads, “after much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”



Snoop has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in his lyrics often. In the past, he’s posted videos on his Instagram of him smoking in public.



He has yet to provide a reason for his decision to quit smoking.