Spinning space spiral shows up in the skies over Hawaii

Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 12:00:30-05

A bizarre and trippy spiral in the sky had astronomers scratching their heads until they realized what caused the spinning phenomenon.

It was captured by Subaru telescope in the early morning skies over the Hawaiian Islands.

Officials immediately made a connection to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch that had occurred that morning. They said similar surreal swirls and streaks have been spotted following Falcon 9 launches.

So maybe not as mysterious, but no less marvelous.

