Spinning space spiral shows up in the skies over Hawaii

A bizarre and trippy spiral in the sky had astronomers scratching their heads until they realized what caused the spinning phenomenon.

A strange space spiral was caught on camera over Hawaii.

It was captured by Subaru telescope in the early morning skies over the Hawaiian Islands.

CNN Newsource

Officials immediately made a connection to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch that had occurred that morning. They said similar surreal swirls and streaks have been spotted following Falcon 9 launches.

So maybe not as mysterious, but no less marvelous.