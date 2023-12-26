Spirit Airlines apologizes after 6-year-old boy traveling alone ends up on wrong flight

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WINK) — Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied last week and ended up on the wrong flight.

It was the Casper Ramos' first time on a plane. He left Philadelphia and was supposed to fly to see his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida.

However, Ramos was on the wrong flight and ended up in Orlando - about four hours away.

Ramos' grandmother, Maria Ramos, says the airline offered to reimburse the family for the cost of the ride. She says while she appreciates the offer, she just wants to know what happened.

The airline is conducting an internal investigation to figure out what went wrong.

Interestingly, his luggage made it to Fort Myers, even though he ended up on the wrong plane.