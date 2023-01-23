Study shows frequent trips to the nail salon can damage DNA in hands

A new study shows that manicures that entail drying polish with ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the DNA in your hands.

Science Alert reported that the study, conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh, shows evidence that LED nail polish dryers with UV light can cause damage. The dryers are used for certain polishes, particularly gel polish.

During the study, researchers observed how both mice and human cells were impacted when exposed to a nail polish dryer. Science Alert says the following observations were made during the experiment:

“When petri dishes of mouse and human cells were put inside a nail polish dryer for two 20-minute sessions (separated by an hour break), about 20 to 30 percent of the cells died.

Meanwhile, 20 minutes of exposure a day for three days back-to-back killed up to 70 percent of exposed cells… Cells that remained after the total exposure period showed signs of DNA damage and mutations linked to skin cancer.”

However, Science Alert noted that for one manicure, a person uses a UV light dryer for about 10 minutes, so the exposure time in the study was extreme in comparison.

Science Alert also stated that “the risk of developing cancer on the hands from UV nail lamps seems to be very low at a population level among those under the age of 65.”

Researchers noted that more studies will be necessary before gaining a better understanding of the impacts of UV lamp exposure.

"It is likely that such studies will take at least a decade to complete and to subsequently inform the general public," the researchers wrote.