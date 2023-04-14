Watch Now
Teacher’s aide charged with third-degree rape

Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 10:35:10-04

A Danville woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree rape.

Ellen Shell, 38, is accused of having “sexual intercourse on three occasions with two 16-year-old boys,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. The complaint states the alleged incidents happened between July 6 and August 15 of last year.

Shell was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday.

Shell reportedly works as a teacher’s aide at Woodlawn Elementary School in Danville. Before that, she worked at Lancaster Elementary School in Garrard County.

LEX 18 reached out to Boyle County Schools for comment, but a spokeswoman for the district did not return our call.

Yesterday, the Boyle County Schools superintendent sent out a letter stating that law enforcement informed the district of a legal matter alleging unlawful behavior of a Woodlawn Elementary classified employee. The letter did not name the employee, but said that the employee was placed on administrative leave.

