Tennessee teen killed by falling tree donates organs

NASHVILLE (WZTV) — Aleya Brooks' parents, Darla and Jason, adopted her from China when she was just nine months old. They say Aleya had a natural instinct for compassion, kindness and healing others, especially those with brain injuries.

"She wanted to heal brain trauma, brain injuries, Alzheimer's, et cetera," said Jason.

On Friday, March 3, the family was cleaning up debris in their driveway at their home in Sumner County, Tennessee, when a tree crashed down on Aleya. She would not survive the injury.

Her father said one of the most difficult parts of this is that Aleya wanted to be a neuropsychologist.

"It's really hard that our daughter, who was going to heal so many, actually died of... a traumatic brain injury. It's tough. And for her, as her parents, it's been the greatest joy of our lives, to be a part of her journey," said Jason.

The family says they knew without a doubt their daughter would want to save other lives by donating her organs.

“We said, ‘I think she would want to do it because she lived it.’ I had my sister's kidney for almost 35 years. So, she knows how important organ donation is. And I absolutely know that she would want to do anything to save more lives,” said Darla.

Aleya's parents are now sharing stories of Aleya's talent and resilience in competitive cheerleading, the sport she loved.

“You know, she wrote this essay and about her torn ACL and she said, ‘Mom, I want another story. That was two years ago.’ And I said, ‘Just pray about it. God will give you another story’. I don't like this story, but it's her story,” said Darla.

Aleya's story is now encouraging others to become organ donors and to live life with intention.