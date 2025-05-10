The most popular American baby names are, yet again, Olivia & Liam

Olivia and Liam topped the list of girl and boy names, respectively, given to American babies in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration's annual report.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that both names topped the list.

Coming in second for girls was Emma, and for boys, Noah.

“As Mother's Day nears, we remember the incredible impact that mothers have on our lives,” said Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano. “Growing up with a working mom, I witnessed firsthand the dedication, resilience, and balance it takes to juggle both career and family.”

Top 10 girl names in 2024:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Charlotte

5. Mia

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Evelyn

9. Ava

10. Sofia

Top 10 boy names in 2024:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. James

6. Henry

7. Mateo

8. Elijah

9. Lucas

10. William

The SSA also reported the top five names that increased in popularity in 2024:

Girls: Ailany, Aylani, Marjorie, Scottie, Analeia

Boys: Truce, Colsen, Bryer, Halo, Azaiah