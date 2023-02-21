'Their bad:' Woman driving wrong way blames oncoming traffic for crash, deputies confirm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated battery after deputies say she deliberately drove into oncoming traffic which led to a crash.

Multiple witnesses told the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office that 20-year-old Anessia Jines was speeding in her Nissan Sentra through Highway 98 at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Deputies say Jines was driving the wrong way, deliberately swerving to try to collide with oncoming traffic. Jines eventually slammed into a Toyota, the 71-year-old driver suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

An off-duty deputy said he tried to detain Jines as she began to walk away. When he grabbed Jines she asked, "Why are you touching me?”

He replied, "Because you could have killed someone.”

The deputy said Jines showed no sympathy, instead, she blamed the other drivers saying it was, "their bad."

The sheriff's office said Jines was uninjured from the crash and refused to walk to the patrol car.

Jines was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.