Tide pods with faulty packaging, Ford SUVs that could leak gas among this week's recalls

Red Land Cotton Quilts and Shams

If you have a quilt for quilted sham from Red Land Cotton, you're advised to stop using it.

The company has reports of people being jabbed by a needle in the product. You might have bought these on the company's website or on Amazon.

You can get a replacement or a refund with proof of purchase, including a picture of the quilt.

Yoto Mini Portable Speaker

This is something you might have bought for your kids or grandkids.

The Yoto mini portable speaker has a card used to play audiobooks, podcasts or other music. You might have picked it up at Target or Amazon.

The problem is they can overheat and melt.

You can contact the company for a free "smart" charging cable after you send them a picture of the old charger cut in half.

Ford SUVs

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs.

The fuel injector can crack and gas can leak onto hot surfaces sparking a fire.

The recall covers 2022 and 2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and the 2022 Ford Escape.

If you're impacted by the recall, dealers will install a tube to let the gas flow away from the hot surfaces and onto the ground. They will also install software to detect a pressure drop in the fuel injection system.

Popular laundry detergent products

Check your laundry detergent: Tide, Gain flings, Ace pods and Ariel liquid laundry detergent pod packets have been recalled by Procter & Gamble.

The recalled products were made between September 2023 and February of this year.

The issue here is faulty packaging, meaning easy access by little ones.

These were sold at stores like Family Dollar, Target, Walmart and Amazon.

You can contact P&G for a full refund, a new child-resistant bag or a cabinet lock to secure them away.

