Tom Brady announces he's retiring 'for good' on social media

Steve Luciano/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts to make a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 08:33:50-05

Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

"I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Brady initially retired last year, but ended up returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said.

Brady, who is often hailed as the greatest quarterback of all time, has won seven Super Bowls. He spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots before playing for Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story.

