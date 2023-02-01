Tom Brady announces he's retiring 'for good' on social media

Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

"I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady initially retired last year, but ended up returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said.

Brady, who is often hailed as the greatest quarterback of all time, has won seven Super Bowls. He spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots before playing for Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story.

