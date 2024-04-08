Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Tracking the path of the solar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse won't be visible in the U.S. until 2044. A NASA senior research scientist explains what this year's eclipse will look like for those hoping to see it in Virginia and North Carolina. MORE INFO: https://www.wtkr.com/get-ready-april-8-total-solar-eclipse-viewing-guide
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 08:37:17-04

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway