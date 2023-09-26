Travis Kelce jersey sales spike online after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his box during Sunday's game.

Swift's attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce jersey sales online. On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics' websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither have confirmed nor denied the rumors.