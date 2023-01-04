Watch Now
U.S. Coast Guard rescues dog from icy river

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:54:52-05

DETROIT — The U.S. Coast Guard in Detroit came across an unexpected surprise during a routine patrol of the Detroit River.

The crew was checking the icy conditions on New Year's Eve when they spotted a dog struggling to swim in the icy water.

The Detroit Free Press reports one of the crewmembers donned a dry suit and crawled out onto the ice to save the animal.

The crewmember was able to reach the dog, tether her, then pull her to safety.

The pup is now with Detroit Animal Care and Control.

If no one claims her as their pet, one of the crew says he wants to adopt her.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

