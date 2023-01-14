University of Idaho murder victim dad: 'It's just so surreal'

The father of one of the four University of Idaho college students murdered in November says it’s "too painful" to follow news on the cas

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Ben Mogen described what his daughter, Madison, was like, and called it "surreal" to see news about her death.

“Maddie was... she was just fun to be around. She was, she was just smart and funny and beautiful and she was a good friend," said Mogen. "She could have done anything she wanted to. She was so bright and so good with people and just so... just had a magnetic personality and, yeah, she could have done anything she wanted to. And I couldn't wait to see where she went with things... Sometimes when I see her, her picture, you know, I'll just be somewhere random and I'll see her picture up on the TV screen or see her name in print and I don't know if I'll ever get used to that, really. It uh… it's so, it's just so surreal.”

Bryan Kohberger is being held without bail in an Idaho jail.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the fatal stabbings.