USA blind soccer team makes debut in California

CHULA VISTA, Ca. (KFMB) — A new U.S. men's national soccer team debuted in California on Sunday, March 19. This team is unique because most of the players competing are blind.

Other countries have blind soccer teams, but Sunday's game was the first time the U.S. team competed in a match.

The first match for the USA Blind Men's Soccer Team was against Canada. The team has eight athletes who have visual impairments, along with two sighted goalkeepers.

Alvaro Mora Arellano started playing soccer at the age of five just a couple years after losing his eyesight.

"All my family and friends always had the time to play with me. Soccer is my love. My first love," he said.

His love for the game shined through during the team's debut when he scored Team USA's first goal.

"I made history. I scored the first goal for the U.S. and it's a victory," he said.

Blind soccer has been part of the Paralympic Games since 2004, but the U.S. has never had a team. This will change in 2028 when Los Angeles hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the host country, the U.S. will get an automatic entry into the blind soccer competition.

"And just like the U.S., Canada is trying to build their first team so it's great that they're here and we're hosting them for this historic match," said Molly Quinn, the CEO of the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.

Some of the players in the match could very well be bringing their skills to the paralympic games.

"In 2028, we have those games. But I'm sure there are more competitions coming soon and that will help us to prepare," said Mora Arellano.